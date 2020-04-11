Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 761,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.