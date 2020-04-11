Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.