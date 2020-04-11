Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINS. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

