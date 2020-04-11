Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $373,491.61 and approximately $335.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,090,212 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

