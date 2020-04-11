Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 9,281,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

