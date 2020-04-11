PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Shares of PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $11.10. PFB shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of PFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.46.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.25 million. Analysts anticipate that PFB Co. will post 1.4600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PFB (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

