Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $251.05

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.05 and traded as high as $273.40. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at $273.40, with a volume of 1,499,885 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PETS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.60.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

