Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $67,875.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $67,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PUB opened at $20.73 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

