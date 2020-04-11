Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Peninsula Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,205,622 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $41.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.16.

About Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

