PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.09

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.09 and traded as low as $20.15. PCF Group shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 664,075 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.06.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

