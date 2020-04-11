PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 56,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.02. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.