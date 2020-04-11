Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.20.

PYPL traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 10,894,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,299. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

