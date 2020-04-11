Patrick Industries’ (PATK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 236,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $119,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 87,401 shares worth $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

