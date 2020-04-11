Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Parsons stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 263,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. Parsons has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington bought 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $6,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Parsons by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

