Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $179.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $202.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Shares of PH traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.17. 1,448,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

