Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $79.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,550. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

