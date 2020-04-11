Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday.

OXB stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million and a PE ratio of -57.76. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 592.34.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60). Insiders have bought 1,365 shares of company stock valued at $802,135 in the last three months.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

