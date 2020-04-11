Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $339.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

