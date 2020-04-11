Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $63.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

