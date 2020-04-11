ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.