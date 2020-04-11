One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

One Horizon Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OHGI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. One Horizon Group shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

