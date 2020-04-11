Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.94.

OHI stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 4,436,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

