Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.94.
OHI stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 4,436,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.
In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.