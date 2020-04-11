OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121.17 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, OKB has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00066503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $271.46 million and $121.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04669360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009780 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

