Oddo Bhf Reiterates “CHF 42” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.17.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.