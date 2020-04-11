Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.95. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 717,185 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.