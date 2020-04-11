Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $76.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
NTRS traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
