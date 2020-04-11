Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $76.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NTRS traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

