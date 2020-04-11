Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

LYV stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -546.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

