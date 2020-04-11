Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.55. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

