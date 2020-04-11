NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

EGOV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,268. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NIC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NIC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NIC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

