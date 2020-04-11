New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,245. The company has a market capitalization of $210.52 million, a PE ratio of -289,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. Analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director David H. Milner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at $509,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

