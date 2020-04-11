New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.22.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.