Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $0.30 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Netlist from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.