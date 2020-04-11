NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $351.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.70.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 47.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
