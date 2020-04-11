NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $351.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 47.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $327.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.