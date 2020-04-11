Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.55. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $12,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

