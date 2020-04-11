NavCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, cfinex and Poloniex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $233,234.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046097 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,362,613 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

