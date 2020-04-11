Namecoin (NMC) One Day Volume Tops $488.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $4.79 million and $488.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.03378329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00756386 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, WEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

