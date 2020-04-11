Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $971.94

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $971.94 and traded as low as $919.00. Murray International Trust shares last traded at $964.00, with a volume of 247,180 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 966.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.50) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,490.13). Also, insider David Hardie purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £648.72 ($853.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $4,888,872 over the last quarter.

Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

