Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $971.94

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $971.94 and traded as low as $919.00. Murray International Trust shares last traded at $964.00, with a volume of 247,180 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 966.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
