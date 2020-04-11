M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $107.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $176.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. 1,221,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

