MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NYSE MSM opened at $60.21 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,775. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

