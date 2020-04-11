Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBS. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 3,648,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,376. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,900,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.