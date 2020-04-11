Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $183.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.74.
Shares of V stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
