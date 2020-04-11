Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $183.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.74.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

