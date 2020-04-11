Morgan Stanley Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 2,238,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $646,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.