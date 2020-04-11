Morgan Stanley Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $183.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

