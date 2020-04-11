Moin Trading Up 10.5% This Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $47,853.15 and approximately $189.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,102,454 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

