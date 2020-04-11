Mizuho Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $24.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock remained flat at $$13.73 during trading on Wednesday. 13,127,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,614,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.