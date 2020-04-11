MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.37

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.37 and traded as low as $40.51. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 26,489 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $34.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.