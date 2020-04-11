Mithril Trading Down 1.5% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

