Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Capital

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLND. Citigroup decreased their price target on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 863,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,521. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.03.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

