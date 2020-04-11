Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.10.

NYSE MAA traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $425,550. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

