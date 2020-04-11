Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio driven by new product roll outs is likely to be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of its 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bodes well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s latest PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak in China is anticipated to weigh on revenues. Markedly, the company reduced its revenue guidance owing to impact from coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.28.

MCHP traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

